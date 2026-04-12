Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Reds On April 12

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .205 BA, .333 OBP and .205 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.