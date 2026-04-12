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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Reds On April 12

Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .205 BA, .333 OBP and .205 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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