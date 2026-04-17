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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Padres On April 17

Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .218 BA, .333 OBP and .291 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored five runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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