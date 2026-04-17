Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Padres On April 17

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .218 BA, .333 OBP and .291 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored five runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.