Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Guardians On March 26
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Gilbert went 6-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.