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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Guardians On March 26

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert went 6-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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