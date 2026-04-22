Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 22

Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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