Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 22
Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.