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Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox

Lenyn Sosa

Chicago White Sox • #50 SS

Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Face Royals On April 12

Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Sosa has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sosa is hitting for a .179 BA, .179 OBP and .286 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored one run. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lenyn Sosa

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