Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Face Royals On April 12

Sosa is hitting for a .179 BA, .179 OBP and .286 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored one run. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.