Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 11

Sosa is hitting for a .160 BA, .160 OBP and .240 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .400 and he has scored one run. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (1-0) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.