Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 11
Lenyn Sosa and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sosa has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sosa is hitting for a .160 BA, .160 OBP and .240 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .400 and he has scored one run. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
The Royals will send Michael Wacha (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.