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Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals

Lane Thomas

Kansas City Royals • #15 RF

Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 9

Lane Thomas and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .105 BA, .292 OBP and .158 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .450 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

The White Sox will look to Anthony Kay (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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