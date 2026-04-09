Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 9

Thomas is hitting for a .105 BA, .292 OBP and .158 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .450 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

The White Sox will look to Anthony Kay (0-0) in his second start this season.

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