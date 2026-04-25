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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Yankees On April 25

Lance McCullers will get the start for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McCullers is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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