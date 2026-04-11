Lance McCullers And Astros Square Off Against Mariners On April 11

McCullers is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.