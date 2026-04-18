Lance McCullers And Astros Take On Cardinals On April 18

McCullers is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.