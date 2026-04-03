Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Nationals On April 3

Tucker is hitting for a .174 BA, .240 OBP and .217 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .457 and he has scored four runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Tucker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.