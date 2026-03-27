Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 27
Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, March 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Tucker had a .266 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .841 and he scored 91 runs. In 597 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 73 runs. Tucker recorded 25 steals on 28 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.