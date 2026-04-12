Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 12
Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Schwarber is hitting for a .188 BA, .371 OBP and .479 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored seven runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Zac Gallen (1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.