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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 11

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .182 BA, .379 OBP and .432 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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