Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 11

Schwarber is hitting for a .182 BA, .379 OBP and .432 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

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