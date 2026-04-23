Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Cubs On April 23

Schwarber is hitting for a .207 BA, .349 OBP and .529 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 15 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (2-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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