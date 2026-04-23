FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Cubs On April 23

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .207 BA, .349 OBP and .529 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 15 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (2-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News