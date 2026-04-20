Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 20

Schwarber is hitting for a .227 BA, .376 OBP and .560 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Braves.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (2-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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