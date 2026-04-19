Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Braves On April 19

Schwarber is hitting for a .211 BA, .364 OBP and .507 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 12 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.