Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Braves On April 18

Schwarber is hitting for a .209 BA, .369 OBP and .522 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 12 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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