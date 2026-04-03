Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Cubs On April 3

Manzardo is hitting for a .083 BA, .185 OBP and .083 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .269 and he has scored one run. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Cade Horton (1-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.