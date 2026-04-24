Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 24

Manzardo is hitting for a .194 BA, .284 OBP and .250 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored three runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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