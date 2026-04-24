FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 24

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .194 BA, .284 OBP and .250 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored three runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News