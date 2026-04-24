Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 24
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .194 BA, .284 OBP and .250 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored three runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.
Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.