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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Astros On April 18

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Leahy is 2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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