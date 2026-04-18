Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Astros On April 18

Leahy is 2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.