Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Pirates On April 22

Higashioka is hitting for a .241 BA, .353 OBP and .345 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He returns to action for the first time since April 18, when he went 0 for 4 against the Mariners.

The Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.