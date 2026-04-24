Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 24

Higashioka is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Pirates.

Luis Severino (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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