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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 24

Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Pirates.

Luis Severino (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.20 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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