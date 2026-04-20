FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Royals On April 20

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bradish has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News