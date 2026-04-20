Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Royals On April 20

Bradish is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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