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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Diamondbacks On April 15

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bradish is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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