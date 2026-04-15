Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Diamondbacks On April 15

Bradish is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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