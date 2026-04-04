Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Reds On April 4
Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Reds are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.