Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Reds On April 4

Rocker went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Reds are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.