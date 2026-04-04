FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Reds On April 4

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Reds are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News