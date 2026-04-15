Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 15
Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rocker has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.