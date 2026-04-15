Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 15

Rocker is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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