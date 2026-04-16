Kris Bubic And Royals Play Tigers On April 16

Bubic is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.