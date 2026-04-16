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Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals • #50 SP

Kris Bubic And Royals Play Tigers On April 16

Kris Bubic will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Bubic has -140 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bubic is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Bubic

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