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Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates

Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates • #6 SS

Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Rays On April 19

Konnor Griffin and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Griffin has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .294 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored seven runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Griffin has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Konnor Griffin

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