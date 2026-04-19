Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Rays On April 19

Griffin is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .294 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored seven runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Griffin has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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