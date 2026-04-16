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Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates

Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates • #6 SS

Konnor Griffin And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 16

Konnor Griffin and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Griffin has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is hitting for a .189 BA, .279 OBP and .243 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Griffin has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Konnor Griffin

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