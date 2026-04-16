Konnor Griffin And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 16

Griffin is hitting for a .189 BA, .279 OBP and .243 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Griffin has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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