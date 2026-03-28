Kody Clemens And Twins Face Orioles On March 28

Clemens had a .213 BA, .281 OBP and .434 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .715 and he scored 46 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 52 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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