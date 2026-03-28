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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Orioles On March 28

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Clemens has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens had a .213 BA, .281 OBP and .434 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .715 and he scored 46 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 52 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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