Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Mets On April 22

Clemens is hitting for a .167 BA, .271 OBP and .333 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored four runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Mets.

Clay Holmes (2-2 with a 1.96 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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