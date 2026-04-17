Kodai Senga And Mets Play Cubs On April 17

Senga is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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