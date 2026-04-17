Kodai Senga And Mets Play Cubs On April 17
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 17 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Senga has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Senga is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.