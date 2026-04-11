Kodai Senga And Mets Take On Athletics On April 11
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Athletics at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Senga has -108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Senga is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.