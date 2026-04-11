Kodai Senga And Mets Take On Athletics On April 11

Senga is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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