Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 18
Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +1040 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
McGonigle is hitting for a .306 BA, .412 OBP and .486 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 14 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.