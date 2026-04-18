Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 18

McGonigle is hitting for a .306 BA, .412 OBP and .486 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 14 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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