Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 12

McGonigle is hitting for a .291 BA, .381 OBP and .436 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored nine runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. McGonigle has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 0.74 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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