Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Brewers On April 14

Gausman is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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