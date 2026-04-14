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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Brewers On April 14

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gausman has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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