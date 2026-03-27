FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Athletics On March 27

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Athletics on Opening Day at Rogers Centre, on Friday, March 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman went 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News