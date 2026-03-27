Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Athletics On March 27
Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Athletics on Opening Day at Rogers Centre, on Friday, March 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gausman went 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.