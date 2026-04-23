Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 23

Marte is hitting for a .228 BA, .290 OBP and .391 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 15 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (3-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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