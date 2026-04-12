Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 12

Marte is hitting for a .197 BA, .258 OBP and .328 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.