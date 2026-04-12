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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 12

Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Marte has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .197 BA, .258 OBP and .328 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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