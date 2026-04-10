Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Phillies On April 10
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marte has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .189 BA, .246 OBP and .283 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored five runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Mets.
Jesus Luzardo (1-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.