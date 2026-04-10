Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Phillies On April 10

Marte is hitting for a .189 BA, .246 OBP and .283 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored five runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo (1-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.