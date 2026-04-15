Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 15

Marte is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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