Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 15
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Marte has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.