Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Orioles On April 14

Marte is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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