Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Orioles On April 14
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Marte has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .212 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.