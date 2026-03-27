Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On March 27

Marte had a .283 BA, .376 OBP and .517 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .893, which ranked 7th in MLB, and he scored 87 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 28 home runs and drove in 72 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

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