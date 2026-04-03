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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On April 3

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Marte has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .154 BA, .267 OBP and .269 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (0-1) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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