Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On April 3

Marte is hitting for a .154 BA, .267 OBP and .269 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (0-1) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

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