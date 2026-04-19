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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Blue Jays On April 19

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Marte has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .215 BA, .279 OBP and .392 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.82 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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