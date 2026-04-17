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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Blue Jays On April 17

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Marte has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .211 BA, .273 OBP and .408 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 10 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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