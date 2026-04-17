Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Blue Jays On April 17

Marte is hitting for a .211 BA, .273 OBP and .408 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 10 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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