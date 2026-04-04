Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 4

Carpenter is hitting for a .160 BA, .276 OBP and .160 SLG with a 44.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .436 and he has scored one run. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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