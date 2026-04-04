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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 4

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .160 BA, .276 OBP and .160 SLG with a 44.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .436 and he has scored one run. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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