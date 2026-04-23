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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Brewers On April 23

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .219 BA, .325 OBP and .469 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored six runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Sproat (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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