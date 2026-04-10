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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 10

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .239 BA, .314 OBP and .391 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored four runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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