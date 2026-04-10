Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 10

Okamoto is hitting for a .239 BA, .314 OBP and .391 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored four runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

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